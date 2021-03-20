Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 179,700 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 264.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

