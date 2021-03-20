Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells $354,857.00 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

