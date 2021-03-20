HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

