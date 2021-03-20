HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

