HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

ETR HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €74.04 ($87.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.99.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

