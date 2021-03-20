HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY opened at $17.44 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.