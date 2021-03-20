Helex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,752.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Helex has a market capitalization of $103,562.43 and $6,752.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helex has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

