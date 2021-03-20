Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $416.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50 ($5.44), but opened at GBX 399.50 ($5.22). Helical shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 35,711 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 382.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.19. The firm has a market cap of £487.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

