HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $203,386.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

