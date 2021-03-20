HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

IIM stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

