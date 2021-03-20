HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 932 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CQP opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

