HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Shares of BHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

