HighTower Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

