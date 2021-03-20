HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

