HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 135,811 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

