HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBE. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,148,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

