Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires New Stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAACU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

OTCMKTS:MAACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

