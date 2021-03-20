Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $40.85 Million in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,846,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROOT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,094. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

