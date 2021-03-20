Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

