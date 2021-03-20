Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

