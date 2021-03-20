Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $10.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.30.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

