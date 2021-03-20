Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $10,179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.