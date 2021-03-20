HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.00. 2,346,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,396,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

