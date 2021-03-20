IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $12.25 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

IBI Group stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

