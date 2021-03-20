ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), but opened at GBX 8.20 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,654,563 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

