Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Shares of IMO opened at C$29.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.91 billion and a PE ratio of -11.80. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

