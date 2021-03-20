IMV Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of IMV opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 29.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.