IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

IMV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMV by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

