Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Incyte stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.37. 2,610,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

