Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

INCY opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.