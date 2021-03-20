Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

