Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Truist Securities

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.