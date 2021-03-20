Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €101.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

