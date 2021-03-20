Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €108.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.87.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

