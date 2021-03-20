INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.