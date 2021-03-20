Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $4,214,748.90 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INFN stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

