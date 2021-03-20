Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

