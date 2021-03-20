Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

