Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $858,203.64

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $858,203.64 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00655197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

