Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

