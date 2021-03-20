Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $236.13 million, a PE ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 152.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

