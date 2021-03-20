Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Acquires $103,225.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -710.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.