Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys 24,103 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

