Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $150,700.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 510.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after buying an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.