Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Sells 4,261 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

