Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $8,607,533.55 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRT opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.