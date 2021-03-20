Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.