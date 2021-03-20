Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $385,769.34 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFIV stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.