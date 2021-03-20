Insider Selling: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,996,405.30 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LE stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

