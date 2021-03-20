Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $653,000.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00.

PFSI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.